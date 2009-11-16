Milwaukee's Best Body Piercing

×

If you’re planning ongetting a piercing, especially one that involves a more complicated procedure,it’s probably best to go somewhere reputable. The experienced piercing artistsat Body Ritual are professional and make sure that cleanliness is maintained.The East Side shop also hosts several talentedtattoo artists who are willing to work with customers on original designs, inaddition to tattooing pre-designed images.

Body Ritual

1459 N. Farwell Ave.

414-273-3777

Runners-up:Avant-Garde, Custom Tattoo