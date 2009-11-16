Milwaukee's Best Bookstore: New

×

With much sadness,this year Milwaukee-area bookworms bid farewell to Schwartz Bookshops and theirastounding 82 years in business. But out of that loss comes opportunity, andDaniel Goldin, a 23-year Schwartz veteran, has stepped in to fill the void,purchasing the chain’s Downer Avenue location and reinventing it as BoswellBook Co. Carrying on the Schwartz tradition, Boswell offers a mind-bogglingarray of books, magazines and newspapers, a helpful, knowledgeable staff andregular visits from a host of literary luminaries.

Boswell Book Co.

2559 N. Downer Ave.

414-332-1181

Runners-up:Next Chapter Bookshop, Woodland Pattern Book Center