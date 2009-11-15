Milwaukee's Best Cajun/Creole and Seafood

×

Perhaps there's no foodstaple that points to the core of the Creole psyche like the crawfish (orcrayfish or crawdad, depending on which side of the Mason-Dixon Line you were reared). At Crawdaddy’s Restaurant in West Allis, owner andchef Jonathan Klug works miracles with the little crustaceans, whether theymake an appearance in the bodacious jambalaya, the stuffed mirliton or theLouisiana-style bouillabaisse. The crawdadsaren’t alone at this self-described Cajun fusion restaurant; they party with awhole family of their seafaring relatives.

6414 W. Greenfield Ave.

414-778-2228

http://www.crawdaddysrestaurant.com/

