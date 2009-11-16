Milwaukee's Best Camping Equipment

×
As you attempt thefirst descent of a very steep, very demanding set of Class V rapids, navigatingnarrow channels and ungodly waterfalls, you realize with certain clarity theimportance of a credible gear vender. Laacke & Joys has an astounding 165years of experience and expertise as Milwaukee’sgo-to outdoor retailer. With more than 180 different boat models, as well as anexpansive selection of quality camping equipment, footwear, clothing and evenpatio furniture, Laacke & Joys will continue to outfit Wisconsin’s outdoorsy types for years tocome.
Runner-up:Sherper’s