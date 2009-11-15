Milwaukee's Best Cheap Eats

×

It’s not hard to see howConejito’s can afford to keep its prices so low. Food is served on paperplates, with barely adequate plastic knives and forks. Order a side of sourcream and it, too, will come in a prepackaged plastic container. The extremefrugality makes this Mexican hole-in-the-wall infamous, but it’s the food thatkeeps the locals coming back after the novelty has worn off. Tostadas andenchiladas are just a couple of bucks and are very filling, and the whitechicken mole rivals any in town. That last dish is the most expensive item onConejito’s menuand it’s just $5.

539 W. Virginia St.

414-278-9106

http://www.conejitosplace.net/

Runners-up: George Webb, Cousins Subs