Milwaukee's Best Clothing: Children’s; Milwaukee's Best Clothing: Men’s

The problem withchildren’s clothes, of course, is that kids soon outgrow them, frustratingparents who want to send their little ones out looking presentable withoutbreaking the bank on items that will end up on a table at next year’s rummagesale. Looking good doesn’t have to cost a fortune with the many area Kohl’sstores in town. In appreciation of the frequent, generously discounted saleprices at Kohl’s, Milwaukeeans named this growing, environmentally friendlyretailer as the best place for both men’s and children’s clothing.
Children’s Clothing Runners-up:Freckle Face, Sprout