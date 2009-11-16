Milwaukee's Best Dance Club

×

Mad Planet is one ofRiverwest’s best rock clubs, a perfectly sized venue for mid-level touringbands and popular local acts. When bands aren’t playing, though, the venuedoubles as a full-on dance club. The second Saturday of each month is dedicatedto rare funk and soul music from The Get Down, and every Friday Mad Planethosts its ’80s-themed Retro Dance Party, which attracts a clientele as diverseas you’d expect from the Riverwest neighborhood, including punks, Goths andhipsters seldom found clubbing elsewhere. With its cheap $4 cover, the nightoffers more bang for your buck than many of the Downtown clubs.





Mad Planet

533 E. Center St.

414-263-4555

http://www.mad-planet.net/

Runners-up: Decibel, LaCage