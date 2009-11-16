Milwaukee's Best Day Spa

×

When you cross thethreshold of a Neroli Spa, the world outside becomes a distant memory. You canlose yourself in the tranquil treatment rooms while you indulge your body,delight your senses and lighten your spirit for an hour or two, or, if you’reblessed by Zeus, the entire day. Neroli’s decadent menu of unique andstimulating face and body treatments, like acupuncture, facials and massage,are customized to fulfill your needs. Experiencing a spa service at Neroliproves that indulgence can be healthy.

Runners-up:Azana Salon & Spa, Actaea Works