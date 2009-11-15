Milwaukee's Best Doughnuts

×

If the prospect ofwaiting for a bus at the corner of North and Oakland during the impendingWisconsin winter leaves you blue, a bag of Sil’s mini-donuts will likely warmyour spirit. After rising from a fryer of boiling oil, these fragrant beautiesare rolled in a fairy dust of powdered sugar, cinnamon or both. The service isfriendly, the cost is cheap and the timing is quick enough to catch your ride.

Sil's Drive-Thru

1801 E. North Ave.

414-225-9365

