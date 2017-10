×

Located in Bayshore Town Center,Specs Appeal carries an extensive collection of designer eyewear andprescription sunglasses. The family-owned and -operated business is aone-stop-shop, providing eye exams for glasses and contact lenses. Interestedindividuals can schedule an appointment on the Web site or by phone, andoutside prescriptions are also welcome at Specs Appeal.

Specs Appeal

420 W. Silver Spring Drive

414-962-2020

Runners-up:Optix on Downer, Metro Eye