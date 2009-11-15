Milwaukee's Best Farmers’ Market

×

For roughly 90 years,the West Allis Farmers’ Market has provided an outlet for some of the best, andfreshest, produce that local farmers have to offer. Generations of familieshave come to the market, one of the largest in Wisconsin, in search of seasonalgoodies. From the radishes, rhubarb and asparagus of the early season, to thecorn, raspberries and peas that mark the height of summer, through the freshlypicked apples and homemade cider appearing as we slide into fall, the marketboasts a wide variety of homegrown Wisconsin flavors that are sure to pleaseany palate.

West Allis Farmers’Market

1559 S. 65thSt.

414-543-2052

http://www.ci.west-allis.wi.us/health/health_farmers_market.htm

Runners-up: South Shore Farmers’ Market, East SideGreen Market