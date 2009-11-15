Milwaukee's Best Fish Market

×

With more than 20 yearsof experience, from working as deckhands in Alaska to setting up tuna fishingoperations in Mexico, the staff of St. Paul Fish Co. knows a thing or two aboutseafood. Founded in 2005 by Tim Collins, this restaurant and wholesaledistributor, located within the Milwaukee Public Market, receives dailyshipments from more than 20 national and international suppliers, giving theirclients and hungry customers a chance to enjoy the freshest bounty the sea hasto offer every day of the week.





St. Paul Fish Co.

400 N. WaterSt.

414-220-8383

http://www.stpaulfish.com/

Runners-up: Empire Fish, Sendik’s Food Markets