Milwaukee's Best Free Wi-Fi

On a good day, agentle breeze will waft hints of roasting coffee throughout Riverwest, leadingyour nose to Humboldt Avenue,where Alterra's headquarters, main roasting facility, bakery and one of itscafés are located. While each of Alterra’s cafés has its own unique charm (andWi-Fi), the owners are committed at all locations to using recycled buildingmaterials, eco-friendly business practices and clean, renewable energy sourcesthrough their participation in We Energies’ "Energy for Tomorrow"program. These locals prove that a hill of beans can be the foundation of asmall empire.
Runners-up:Milwaukee Public Library,Rochambo Coffee & Tea House