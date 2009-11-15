Milwaukee's Best Greek/Mediterranean Restaurant

×

One ofMilwaukee’s favorite counter-service restaurants offers gyros and shish-kebobsandwiches, spinach pie, Greek salads and even plain old cheeseburgers. The legof lamb combo features a large piece of tender, flavorful meat in a brownsauce, served with warm pita, black olives, feta and choice of fries or salad.Long a favorite of UW-Milwaukee students, Oakland Gyros has become such a brandthat when the owners opened a second venue near the airport, far away fromOakland Avenue, they saw no reason to change the name.Oakland Gyros2867 N. Oakland Ave.414-963-1393530 W. Layton Ave.414-744-2555



