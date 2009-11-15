Milwaukee's Best Grocery: Ethnic

×

This local grocer hasseveral locations around the city, but for one-stop grocery shopping head tothe supermarket-sized storefront the company opened a couple of years ago at1023 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive. It features a full bakery, a dine-in hot-foodbar and enough produce for an entire farmers’ market. You can’t go wrong withany of the El Rey-brand products they sell. For a simple, local meal, pick upsome of their fresh salsa, their soft, savory tortillas and a pack of Chihuahuacheesethe only three ingredients you’ll need to make the best quesadillasyou’ll ever have.



El Rey

Multiple locations

http://elreyfoods.com/index.html





Runners-up: Glorioso’s,G. Groppi Food Market