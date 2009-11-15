Milwaukee's Best Grocery: Natural Foods

×

When Outpost NaturalFoods opened in the spring of 1971, it was part of the first wave ofnow-standard eco-trends, like bulk buying, purchasing from local farms andrewarding conservation. The grassroots grocer was founded on the belief that acommunity can achieve greater results by working together than alone. Greaterresults, indeed: Outpost now operates three stores, employs over 350 workersand has a roster of more than 13,000 owners. This kind of success means thestrong and vibrant locally owned cooperative can support an enormous inventoryof natural foods and products to choose from.

Outpost Natural Foods

Multiple locations

http://www.outpostnaturalfoods.coop/