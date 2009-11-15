Milwaukee's Best Hangover Breakfast

×

After an evening ofself-polluting, you’d think one would attempt to balance the scales with alight meal of fresh fruit or a vitamin-packed smoothie, but that’s not thecase. When Milwaukeeans arise feeling like they’ve fried a mental motherboard,there’s nothing better than a plate of bacon and eggs to bring one back amongthe living. Our readers prefer the very inexpensive remedies offered at themany area George Webb locations.

George Webb

Multiple locations

http://www.georgewebb.com/

Runners-up: Ma Fischer’s, Comet Cafe