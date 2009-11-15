Milwaukee's Best Italian Restaurant and Restaurant for Romance

×

When planning a date oranother special occasion, Milwaukeeans prefer to make a reservation at thePasta Tree, which has been getting evenings off to a fine start from itspleasant East Side locale for over 25 years. At $42, and well worth it, thetwin lobster tails served in butter, herb and garlic sauce is the mostexpensive item on the menu, with other entrees priced much less. The sommelierhas assembled an impressive selection of wines, which the knowledgeable staffwill be happy to expertly pair with your food selection.









Pasta Tree

1503 N. Farwell Ave.

414-276-8867

http://www.foodspot.com/Clients/WI/Milwaukee/PastaTree/default.aspx?accid=14795

