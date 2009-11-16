Milwaukee's Best Jazz Club

×

For those who lamenthow the summer series Jazz in the Park seldom features any real jazz, the JazzEstate is a haven of sorts: a cozy, ’50s-style jazz club that hosts the realthing. With live music five nights a week, this East Sidetreasure features some of the area’s best jazz acts, including a popular free showeach Tuesday by the jazz-funk ensemble the Erotic Adventures of the StaticChicken and a Wednesday night residency by Latin-jazz guitarist Evan Christian.The sound is as great as the wine selection, and the centrally located stageensures that there isn’t a bad seat in the house.





The Jazz Estate

2423 N. Murray Ave.

414-964-9923

http://www.jazzestate.com/





