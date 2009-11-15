Milwaukee's Best Late-Night Restaurant and Takeout/Delivery Menu

×

Regardless of yourlate-night craving, Pizza Shuttle can probably help you satisfy it. The menu atthis East Side institution covers an entire wall, and offers not only pizza butcalzones, Italian dinners, subs, pitas, wraps, gyros, salads, chicken, ribs,burgers, soup, chili and just about any appetizer that can be breaded anddeep-fried. Pizza Shuttle comes most alive at night, when concertgoers and barpatrons fill the booths and plug the jukebox as they cap the evening with justabout any kind of drunk food they fancy.

Pizza Shuttle

1827 N. Farwell Ave.

414-289-9993

http://www.pizzashuttle.com/

Runners-up (Late-Night Restaurant): George Webb, Oakland Gyros

Runners-up (Takeout/Delivery): Emperor of China, No. 1 Chinese