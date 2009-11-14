Milwaukee's Best Lawyer: Divorce

×

She doesn’t promote herself primarily as a divorcespecialist, but her innovative and comprehensive approach to conflictresolution got enough of her clients to name Annaliese Flynn Fleming as thebest divorce lawyer in Milwaukee.Annaliese, along with partner/brother Jonathon Flynn, specializes in commerciallitigation and intellectual property concerns, but her expertise in mediating disputesextends to domestic cases as well. Flynn Fleming LLP is also well versed inlegal matters of unique interest to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendercommunity.

Annaliese Flynn Fleming

Flynn Fleming LLP

207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 200

414-755-2001

Runners-up:Davison Law Offices, Kelly Dodd