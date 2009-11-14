Milwaukee's Best Local Activist

×

PatrickFlaherty has made his mark on Milwaukeethrough his tireless work to promote equal rights for all residents. Theco-founder of Center Advocates and Fair Wisconsin, Flaherty is best known for hiswork on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues, and for his campaign torepresent the East Side and Riverwest in CityHall. Currently, Flaherty is working on a master’s in health policy at Columbia University, but his activism has left alasting impression on his network of friends and allies and on this city.

Runners-up:Will Allen, Kim Fischer-Isaacs