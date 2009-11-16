Milwaukee's Best Local Filmmaker

×

You need more than justcreative, ambitious filmmakers in order to have a thriving film scene; you alsoneed outlets for their work to be screened in order to connect with people inthe community. Firestarter Films has held events at the Alchemist Theatre andelsewhere to do just that. Programming the best in Milwaukee-produced shortfilms, the events also offer an opportunity to engage with the creative mindsbehind the work, with talkback sessions taking place at the end of every film.What’s more, you could be in the audience one minute and on the screen thenext, since guests are encouraged to bring copies of their own work to bescreened that very night!

