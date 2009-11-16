Milwaukee's Best Male Vocalist

×

Well, this wasinevitable, wasn’t it? As a finalist on the country’s top-rated televisionshow, Danny Gokey had a good leg up on his competition in this category thisyear, and with his debut album for RCA Nashville sure to attract intense localattention next spring, Gokey could be a lock again next year. Only time willtell whether Gokey’s career outlasts that of the typical “American Idol”also-ran, but by reaching out to the loyal Christian and country markets, he’s offto a pretty strong start.

