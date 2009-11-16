Milwaukee's Best Movie Theater

×

With its eclecticdetailing drawn from the Near East as well as the Far East,the Oriental was an architectural landmark from the day it opened. Operatingsince the end of the silent era, it remains Milwaukee’s only functioning movie palacefrom the 1920s. Even the economic decision to split the theater in three hasn’tdiminished the Oriental’s splendor. In the ’80s and ’90s it screened mostlyforeign and domestic movies from beyond Hollywood.Although lately blockbusters and Oscar contenders are filling more of itsscreen-time, the Oriental is still a place to catch movies that will never beshown in any nearby multiplex. Recently, the Oriental added full bar service inthe lobby.





Oriental LandmarkTheatre

2230 N. Farwell Ave.

414-276-8711

http://www.landmarktheatres.com/





