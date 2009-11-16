Milwaukee's Best Radio Station

×

While Clear Channelconverts its national alternative rock affiliates into glorified hard-rockstations, pushing unctuous post-grunge acts like Hinder and Seether, Milwaukee’s independently owned alternative stationflaunts a broader playlist that supplements usual suspects like Green Day andFoo Fighters with new music from artists like Phoenix, Metric, Death Cab for Cutie, PassionPit and Silversun Pickups. And unlike Clear Channel stations, FM 102/1 eschewssyndicated shows in favor of local programming like Brian Kramp and Jon Adler’smorning show, Suzanne Sando’s Sunday night Milwaukee music hour “The Scene”and, Sunday through Thursday nights, Ryan Miller’s “Indie Soundcheck,” a grabbag of all the indie-rock that other alternative stations neglect.

Runners-up: 88Nine Radio Milwaukee,WMSE 91.7



