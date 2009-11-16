Milwaukee's Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist

×

There are rappersthat get in your face proverbially, with confrontational rhymes and aggressivedeliveries, and then there’s Juiceboxxx, a lanky, 20-something product of thesuburbs who takes the expression literally, crawling into the laps and hangingon the shoulders of his audiences. Of course, Juiceboxxx has never been arapper in the traditional sense. His appearances border on performance art(most end with him sweaty and shirtless, convulsing on the ground), and hislaptop beats owe more to electronic culture than hip-hop, but there’s nodenying the guy knows how to start a partyor, at the very least, cause ascene.

http://www.juiceboxxx.com/





Runners-up: Rusty Ps, Melissa Czarnik