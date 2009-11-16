Milwaukee's Best Real Estate Agency

×

Now more than ever,it helps to have someone you can trust when buying or selling a home. ShorewestRealtors, which boasts more than 1,300 sales associates in 27 officesthroughout Wisconsin,has been the state’s largest home seller since 1951. The company is proud ofits ability to respond to your needs. And since the company’s founding in 1946,Shorewest has always been family-owned. Not the type of family that pretends tolaunch a 6-year-old in a balloon-like experimental aircraft in order to land areality TV show, mind youShorewest is the real deal all on its own.

Shorewest Realtors

1-800-434-7350

Runners-up:First Weber, RE/MAX Realty