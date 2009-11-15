Milwaukee's Best Restaurant for Vegetarians and Salads

×

When Beans & Barleyopened as a hippie health food store in the early ’70s, it was a beacon in awilderness of vegetarians and counterculture kinds crying out for a place toscore meatless meals and additive-free munchies. Now it’s an East Sideinstitution that serves a menu of wholesomeness that attracts a bevy ofvisiting and homegrown vegetarians, vegans and omnivores alike. Diners canenjoy a laid-back meal in the atrium-like cafe or take away market favorites,like garden salads loaded with fresh shredded carrot, cherry tomato, broccoli,cauliflower, cabbage, green pepper, sprouts, oh, and lettuce. It’s Beans’ rich,creamy homemade tahini dressing that makes these greens stand out among therest.

Beans & Barley

1901 E. North Ave.

414-278-7878

http://www.beansandbarley.com/

Runners-up (Vegetarians): Comet Cafe, Riverwest Co-op Café