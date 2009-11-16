Milwaukee's Best Shoe Store

×

Created in 1995, thismodestly sized East Side establishmentprovides a surprisingly wide selection of shoes. Offering up the latest stylesfor both men and women, and at affordable prices to boot, Mr. Shoe is aperennial favorite of frugal yet style-minded shoppers from across the Milwaukee area. The shophas also created a presence online, where customers can preview the neweststyles and selections (frequently updated, of course) before they head to thestoreor customers can call and have their purchases shipped out directly.

Mr. Shoe

1533 N. Farwell Ave.

414-277-0660

