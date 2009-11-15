Milwaukee's Best Soul Food and Ribs

×

Speed Queen’s sandwichesare only sandwiches in the loosest sense of the word: They may be served onwhite bread, but these piles of pulled meats (ribs, shoulder, turkey or“outside meat”) are drowned in so much sticky sauce (choose between a sweet,mild concoction or a fiery hot one) that eating one with your fingers is virtuallyimpossible. Mouth-cooling side dishes like coleslaw and potato salad providerelief for those adventurous enough to try the hot sauce. Speed Queen’sbarbecue is so popular that it even draws suburbanites into the city fortakeout.

Speed Queen Bar-B-Q

1130 W. Walnut St.

414-265-2900

Runners-up (Soul Food): Comet Cafe, Maxie’s Southern Comfort