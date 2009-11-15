Milwaukee's Best Soups

×

With six differenthomemade soups to choose from, changed on a daily basis, and a variety ofsandwiches, Soup Bros. is an ideal place to catch a quick lunch and escape theworkaday world. The quirky, cozy interior is far removed from the polish andplastic of your average franchise eatery, instilling the sense that you areexperiencing something truly one of a kind. There’s a reason this Walker’sPoint favorite has a devoted clientele.

Soup Bros.

209 W. Florida St.

414-270-1040

Runners-up:Beans & Barley, Soups On!