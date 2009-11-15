Milwaukee's Best Steakhouse

×

Sure, youcould order the pork chops, chicken or lobster and go home happy, but thatwould be missing the point. Once through the doors of the Five O’ClockSteakhouse, you’d be a fool to requisition anything else except one of theirscrumptious cuts of steak. Try the bacon-wrapped filets topped with bleu cheeseand Parmesan cream sauce for a meal you’ll be telling your grandkids about.

Five O’ClockSteakhouse

2416 W.State St.

414-342-3553

http://www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com/wi/

Runners-up: Carnevor, Eddie Martini’s