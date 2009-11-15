Milwaukee's Best Steakhouse

×
Five O’ClockSteakhouse
Sure, youcould order the pork chops, chicken or lobster and go home happy, but thatwould be missing the point. Once through the doors of the Five O’ClockSteakhouse, you’d be a fool to requisition anything else except one of theirscrumptious cuts of steak. Try the bacon-wrapped filets topped with bleu cheeseand Parmesan cream sauce for a meal you’ll be telling your grandkids about.
2416 W.State St.
414-342-3553
http://www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com/wi/
Runners-up: Carnevor, Eddie Martini’s