A sign of the time (orlack thereof) is that the submarine sandwich fits nicely into our schedules,which often don’t allow the luxury of preparing a lunch as we hurry out thedoor each morning. Not only is there likely to be a location a few blocks away,but Cousins Subs offers delivery as well. Better yet, our readers choseCousins’ subs as the best tasting in town.

Cousins Subs

Multiple locations

http://www.cousinssubs.com/

Runners-up: Suburpia, Koppa’s