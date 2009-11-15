Milwaukee's Best Sunday Brunch

×

For its weekend brunch,Trocadero offers a diverse selection of quiches, croissants, omelets, waffles,crepes and sandwiches, like a vibrant brie, tomato and basil baguette. The foodmay be inspired by the French, but the portion sizes are unmistakably American.For the truly hungry, there’s even a breakfast burger, a gigantic half-poundpatty slathered in cheddar and bacon and topped with two fried eggs. The BloodyMarys are almost a meal by themselves.

Trocadero

1758 N. Water St.

414-272-0205

http://www.ztrocadero.com/

Runners-up: Comet Cafe, Café Hollander