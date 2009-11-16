Milwaukee's Best Tobacconist

×

The humidor atKnuckleheads boasts more than 250varieties of cigars, and this East Side shopoffers a full range of products for those who enjoy their leaves alight andinhaled. Hookahs, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, boxes, incense, vaporizers,lighters and a full line of cigarettes foreign and domestic await those whohave carefully considered the Surgeon General’s warnings. After the new lawskick in next July, Knuckleheads willalso be one of the few places in town where smokers can legally light up inpublic.

Knuckleheads

2949 N. Oakland Ave.

414-962-3052

Runners-up:Uhle’s, Famous Smoke Shop