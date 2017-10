×

Milwaukee Mayor TomBarrett certainly raised his profile this year, albeit in a very painful way.He made international news for being a local hero by coming to the aid of agrandmother and toddler who were being threatened during a domestic dispute.Barrett’s still healing from the attack, and will continue to heal for manymore months, but that hasn’t stopped him from working day in and day out tomake Milwaukeebetter.

Runners-up:Sen. Russ Feingold, County Executive Scott Walker