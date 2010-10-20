Boswell is a shining example of why we need locally owned bookstores. They host author events big and small, both in-store and off-site. They carry top hits and book-club favorites, but also promote offbeat writers and local authors. You’re free to browse shelf after wonderful shelf in your quest for that perfect readand if you feel lost in your journey, the knowledgeable staff is ready and willing to point you in the right direction. The little ones can get in on the fun, toothe children’s section provides a perfect introduction to the joys of reading. The Boswell experience is a great way to sate your literary appetite while supporting a local business.

Boswell Book Co.

2559 N. Downer Ave.

414-332-1181

http://boswell.indiebound.com/