There’s no better place in Milwaukee to stock up on used records than Bullseye, which sells a wide variety of rare and specialty records, sometimes at nearly half the price of what they’d go for in a bigger city like Chicago. Bullseye’s large jazz section offers some of the store’s best bargains, while the handpicked reggae, punk and electronic sections are stocked with treasures. This is the place to come if you’re looking for new music; the chatty staff is eager to offer recommendations. You don’t have to take the staff at their word, though. You can sample most records for yourself at a listening station.

Bullseye Records

1627 E. Irving Place

414-223-3177