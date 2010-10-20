The precise definition of “doughnut” is a ring-shaped piece of baked sweet doughyet the word, like so many others, has only expanded in scope. In Milwaukee, a doughnut doesn’t necessarily have a hole in the middle. It may, however, have a hollow center filled with sweet jellyone of many wonderful developments for this baked treat. Our recommendation: the jelly doughnuts at Canfora, one of Bay View’s great neighborhood bakeries, just out of the oven, lightly sprinkled with crystal sugar and filled with the sweet stuff.

Canfora Bakery

1100 E. Oklahoma Ave.

414-486-7747