If all you’re looking for is a quick lesson in kicking some ass, the Futen Dojo isn’t the martial arts school for you. The dojo, with locations on the East Side and in Bay View, offers training in Kobudo, the ancient martial arts of Japan. Under the guidance of Kyoshi Michael Coleman, students learn ninpo, jujutsu and Koryu Karate according to tradition, following a clear step-by-step system that begins with respect and safety, and then progresses through increasingly advanced levels of striking, locks and weapons techniques.

Futen Dojo

1338 E. Brady St.

2234 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-736-9272

www.futendojo.com