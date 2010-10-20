In truth, pretty much all frozen custard is great. The FDA requires frozen custard to contain at least 10% milkfat, and it’s practically impossible to botch a treat that decadent. For the most memorable custard experience, though, you can’t beat the Old Milwaukee, drive-in feel of Leon’s, a neon-lit South Side destination for almost 70 years. You can’t beat the prices, either. After all these years, a towering, double-dip butter pecan cone still costs less than $2.

Leon’s Frozen Custard

3131 S. 27th St.

414-383-1784

www.leonsfrozencustard.us