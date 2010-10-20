Art Kumbalek here, busting through the Critics’ curtain to mention that I’ve enjoyed Lisa’s pizza pies since Jimmy Carter was president. I’ll bet you a buck two-eighty I’ve ordered more than 600 pizzas from this family-owned East Side Italian restaurant now in its 50th year of top-notch food and service. I’ve dined in, taken out and had them reliably delivered, and not a once was my pie less than stupendo, I kid you not. Hey, if Mona Lisa’s smile holds a secret, the secret to the composition of a Lisa’s pizza is the sauceartistry on crust however you slice it, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.

Lisa’s Pizzeria

2961 N. Oakland Ave.

414-332-6360

www.lisasfinefoods.net