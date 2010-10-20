Milwaukee lost its soul food king when Willie Perkins Jr. died in January, but his legacy continues in the everyday operation of his family’s small neighborhood restaurant, Mr. Perkins’. The soul food joint has been serving the North Side community for more than 40 years, but its renown has national reach. When professional athletes and other celebrities are in Milwaukee, many make sure to stop by Mr. Perkins’ for the family’s mighty Southern-style dishes, like fried chicken, collard greens, mac and cheese, and peach cobbler.

Mr. Perkins’ Family Restaurant

2001 W. Atkinson Ave.

414-447-6660