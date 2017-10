The solar-powered Satellite Crepes cart can be spotted orbiting around the city of Milwaukee, stopping at lunch, dinner and bar time to serve the hungry hordes on the campuses of local universities, at community gatherings and outside crowded taverns. Owners Dirk and Janeen Werderich cook their crepes with fresh, organic, locally sourced ingredients, creating both sweet and savory versions of the ubiquitous European street food.

Satellite Crepes

www.satellitecrepes.com