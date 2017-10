Shepherd Express account executive is Milwaukee’s best job for a highly motivated, self-confident individual with a strong work ethic and desire to win. Shepherd Express account executives have the freedom to excel and set their own salary level. The Shepherd is a great place to work and was named one of the 2009 Top Milwaukee Workplaces by the Business Journal. If you are up to the challenge, please send a résumé and cover letter to: careers@shepex.com.