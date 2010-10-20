A clear conscience has a powerful effect on the palate. Sobelman’s Tallgrass Grill makes big, juicy burgers with beef from the Tallgrass Beef Co. Unlike cattle raised on a traditional feedlot, where they’re kept in pens and fed grain, Tallgrass cattle live in pastures where they’re free to graze on grass at their own pace. This farming method is not only healthier for the animals and the environment, it’s also healthier for the people who eat the beef: Grass-fed beef is higher in essential nutrients and lower in saturated fats.

Sobelman’s Tallgrass Grill

1952 N. Farwell Ave.

414-273-4727

www.milwaukeeshealthiestburgers.com