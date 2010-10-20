July 5, 2010not only the first day of the much-discussed statewide smoking ban, but also a unique opportunity for Milwaukee bars to finally cleanse their somewhat neglected interiors of decades of indoor smoking. While many places have since built patios and beer gardens to prevent smokers from having to congregate on curbs or in alleys, Tonic has shown the most sympathy by constructing an impressive, full-service front patio. Finding a table is usually easy, and crowded nights often have the familiarity of a neighborhood street festival.

Tonic Tavern

2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-455-3205

www.tonictavern.com