The dynamic Angela Iannone is at her best in explosively dramatic roles. She can also delight with subtle depth, as she did as Katharine Hepburn for In Tandem's staging of the one-woman show Tea at Five. She's performed a wide range of characters over the years, including Sarah Bernhardt in Renaissance Theaterworks' Memoir and Ariel in Optimist's Tempest. Look for her to continue creating interesting characters that enhance Milwaukee's theater scene. (R.B.)

Runners-up:

Laura Gordon

Amber Smith (tie)

Deborah Staples (tie)