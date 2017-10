Bob Donovan has long been the darling of the right-wing radio crowd, which helped him get re-elected to his relatively conservative Milwaukee aldermanic district. This past year, districts had to be redrawn because of population shifts. Unfortunately for Donovan, most of his conservative base will be moved into another aldermanic district for next year's election. We'll see if he can appeal to a group of Milwaukeeans that he usually has alienated in the past.